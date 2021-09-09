Listen live
Camila Cabello Was SO Nervous Before Her First Date With Shawn Mendes

Kristin Monica 18 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating for two years, now, so there’s no nerves, but before her first date… well… that’s another story.

Her father was over, Shawn was on his way, and she couldn’t sit still. She told her dad to pour her two tequila shots, she shot them back, and then sang the song “Defying Gravity” from the musical Wicked (originally sung by Idina Menzel who is also in the video below)!

Hear that story and a few more about their relationship and the movie Camila is in, Cinderella on Amazon Prime, by watching the latest Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!

