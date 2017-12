Camila

Camila Cabello announced her debut album is complete and has called it “Camila“. The soundtrack is all about the past year of her life. As well as all of the special moments and memories that followed.

She feels that the album is the end of a chapter in her life which is why she gave it her name. Camila is available for pre-order right now, and you will be able to have it in your hands January 12th!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcU9oOJgADL/?hl=en&taken-by=camila_cabello