BUY A COSMO ORIGINAL

cosmo October 25, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Cosmo joins 7 other local celebs for Access Arts “CelebrARTy” finale tonight at NH Scheppers.

8 local celebrities are paired with 8 great local artists and 8 film makers to work on original works of art. There are painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers and more!  For the last 4 months they have been meeting in area studios to work on their masterpieces and tonight they are all unveiled!

When: Tonight Oct. 25th  5:30p-10p

Where: NH Scheper’s

What: The year’s biggest fundraiser for Access Arts 

Buy Tickets Here (be sure to click Team Cosmo)

 

 

