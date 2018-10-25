BUY A COSMO ORIGINAL

Cosmo joins 7 other local celebs for Access Arts “CelebrARTy” finale tonight at NH Scheppers.

8 local celebrities are paired with 8 great local artists and 8 film makers to work on original works of art. There are painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers and more! For the last 4 months they have been meeting in area studios to work on their masterpieces and tonight they are all unveiled!

When: Tonight Oct. 25th 5:30p-10p

Where: NH Scheper’s

What: The year’s biggest fundraiser for Access Arts

Buy Tickets Here (be sure to click Team Cosmo)