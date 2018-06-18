If I got this receipt with my burger, I would be asking for a manager immediately. Can you believe they did this??

Curtis Mays was out on a warm, muggy night in New York City when he thought he’d pop into a shop for a frost brew and delicious burger.

What he got after the meal was not so satisfying…

Cheddar cheese, well done, toast bread, please spit in it too! Don’t forget the mayo! Wait… spit?! At 11pm we’ll tell you which beer garden and what the manager told us. pic.twitter.com/45FWLNsTvS — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 18, 2018

After reporting the receipt to the manager, the waitress who delivered the food and check was fired immediately.

What would you do in this situation?