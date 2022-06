BTS on “Pause” so the 7 member band can each focus on their solo careers.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jungkook said. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

A rep for the band added “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”