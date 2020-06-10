BTS Army Surprises Band With Their Generosity

BTS might be one of the most powerful groups on this planet, and they’re using their strength for good!

Earlier this week, the group announced they would be donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

The MAJOR donation was made after the group posted on Twitter that they would not support racial injustice.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

BUT THEN THE ARMY STEPPED IN…..

In true army fashion, the fans decided to MATCH the groups donation.

Within 24 hours, fans had raised another $1 million.

And the donations haven’t stopped coming in. Now their goal is $1.4 million.

If you want to help BTS promote change and fight racial injustice, click here.