Listen Live
Breaking News
BTS
Shutterstock/Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro

BTS Army Surprises Band With Their Generosity

Liz June 10, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

BTS might be one of the most powerful groups on this planet, and they’re using their strength for good!

Earlier this week, the group announced they would be donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

The MAJOR donation was made after the group posted on Twitter that they would not support racial injustice.

BUT THEN THE ARMY STEPPED IN…..

In true army fashion, the fans decided to MATCH the groups donation.

Within 24 hours, fans had raised another $1 million.

Giphy.com

And the donations haven’t stopped coming in. Now their goal is $1.4 million.

If you want to help BTS promote change and fight racial injustice, click here.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.