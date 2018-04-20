Angry Bruno Mars throws towel at fan

We think you’ll side with him on this one after hearing what she did…

We know that phones are now a staple at concerts. You gotta let people know you’re there on your Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Myspace (it’s coming back). But usually after you’ve checked in or snapped your favorite song to your friend, you put your phone away and actually enjoy the show.

Not this lady.

Bruno Mars noticed she was gramming on her phone in the front row ALL NIGHT. With her back to the stage the entire time. Visibly upset, he did the only thing he really could.

He threw his towel at her.