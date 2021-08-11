Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Drop the Video for Skate

Wait, did I time travel back to the 80s? You’d think so with this music video. Skating rinks really were most popular in the 80s, and with ladies on skates rolling around this video, donned in clothing from that era, and a very 80s-esque font choice introducing the video!

But then again, why am I surprised? Bruno Mars’ entire sound has been a throwback vibe, so of course “Skate” would be no different!

Check out the video:

A full album with the duo called An Evening with Silk Sonic is due out at SOME point, but there is yet to be a release date announced. This is the second song Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released together!