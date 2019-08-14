Britney Spears LOVES Target

Court documents have revealed that Britney Spears is just like the rest of us! She LOVES Target!

The pop artist visited Target more than 80 times in 2018 and spent more than $66,000 on household supplies.

She not only visited Target, but Home Depot, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond! Her living expenses were more than $400,000!

At the end of 2018, Britney was worth more than $59 million, so she was definitely staying in budget.

Moral of the story: Become a pop star so we can all spend thousands of dollars at the greatest store on Earth!