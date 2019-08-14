Listen Live

Britney Spears LOVES Target

Liz August 14, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Court documents have revealed that Britney Spears is just like the rest of us! She LOVES Target! 

Happy Britney Spears GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The pop artist visited Target more than 80 times in 2018 and spent more than $66,000 on household supplies.

She not only visited Target, but Home Depot, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond! Her living expenses were more than $400,000! 

Grocery Store Puppy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

At the end of 2018, Britney was worth more than $59 million, so she was definitely staying in budget. 

Moral of the story: Become a pop star so we can all spend thousands of dollars at the greatest store on Earth! 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.