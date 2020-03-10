Is Britney Quitting Music?!

Britney Spears’s son spilled ALL the tea!

Britney Spears’s son has his own Instagram now which makes me feel super old…but that’s another post. Anyway, it didn’t take long at all for Brit’s fans to start asking him questions about his mom and her music. At first, Jayden stayed kind of quiet about everything. When someone asked if his mother was being controlled however, he at first said, “no, I don’t know.” But then, he changed his tune, stating some very negative things about his grandpa. As you might remember, Brit is still under conservatorship with her father Jaime, and a lot of people think he’s taken it way too far. I think most of her fans feel she should be released completely. I’m not sure though if Jayden was referring to the conservatorship, or the alleged altercation between Jamie and Britney’s oldest son, Sean. (Jaime was accused of child abuse several years back.)

New Music?

The subject of new music also came up, and Jayden responded,

Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’

And that is when my heart broke.

Just a second here Jayden. Yes, the money must be nice. Britney, and that little snack of a boyfriend she’s had for a couple of years, could probably retire today and do just fine for themselves. This isn’t about money. What we really need to focus on here is the fact that WE MAY NEVER GET NEW BRITNEY AGAIN!

I’m not emotionally prepared for this. I’m also not ok with Slumber Party being the song we end this on. Don’t get me wrong, I love it, but it’s not A list material.

This just can’t be true.

So what is Jayden’s favorite song?

Jayden described his mom as “legendary”, calling “Hit Me Baby One More Time” or “Toxic” his favorite songs. Same, Jayden. Same. Add in “Make Me Move” and “Circus” and I’ll agree!