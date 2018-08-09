Listen Live
Fall Bridal Showcase Wedding Show

Y107 Presents Fall Bridal Showcase – September 9th

Y107 Staff August 9, 2018 Upcoming Events Leave a comment

Recently engaged?  Maybe you hope to be soon.  You don’t want to miss The Fall Bridal Showcase, Sunday, September 9 from NOON-4PM in the Columbia EXPO Center at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia!  

The Fall Bridal Showcase is Mid-Missouri’s premiere bridal show with wedding vendors of all types showcasing their products/services to help make planning your special day easier. From florists to caterers, photographers to DJs and entertainment, bakeries to venues, and more. Plus there’ll be samplings and prizes! It’s sure to be a day filled with wedding inspiration and information.

Admission is $5 per person at the door. Call 573-445-3975 for additional information.

Win tickets starting Monday, August 27 with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show. 

