Due to COVID-19 concerns officials in Rolla have CANCELLED the 112th St. Pat’s celebration!

Due to concerns related to the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), all university-sponsored events associated with the annual St. Pat’s Celebration and the university’s Teaching and Learning Technology Conference are canceled. More: https://t.co/vnqk0ubvkm

— Missouri S&T (@MissouriSandT) March 11, 2020