BREAKING: Nelly arrested for alleged rape

The STL rapper has been booked on 2nd degree rape charges.

UPDATE: 11:25

Nelly’s lawyer issues a statement.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

BREAKING:

Nelly arrested for 2nd degree rape charges. The alleged rape took place this morning around 3:25am. He was brought in by police at 7am.

The STL rapper was on tour with Florida Georgia Line at the time and set to perform Saturday night in Richfield, Washington.

TMZ has video of Nelly hours before the arrest. We’ll update as more details follow.