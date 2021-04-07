Eight-Year-Old Boy Saves His Sister’s Life With Quick Thinking

If you saw someone choking, would you be able to put panic away for a second to perform the Heimlich Maneuver? Maybe as an adult, but would you have known what to do as a child?

Jaxon Dempsy calmly did JUST that! His baby sister was choking on a chicken nugget while their dad was driving and he calmly instructed his dad to pull over and started patting her back. He said he learned the maneuver on the first episode of the Nickelodeon show “The Substitutes” when John Cena performed it! Check out the full story here:

Do you even remember how to do the Heimlich Maneuver if you had to? Here’s a refresher video for an adult version: