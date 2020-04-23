Boonville Residents Shopping Local Receive Utility Credit

Shout out to the City of Boonville! As times have changed due to COVID-19, people and businesses are struggling. The city was trying to come up with ideas to help stimulate their community. They came up something that helps both, and we love it!

They have decided to offer residents up to $60 is credit on their water and sewer bills as a reward for shopping a local Boonville businesses. For a minimum $25 purchase, they’ll give a $15 credit on your next bill. It can be a restaurant or retail location. It could even be the purchase of a giftcard. Even better, you can do this up to 4 times a month. So what do they define as a “local business”? According to the city, it’s any business with a Boonville address.

Here’s how it works:

Starting April 24th, spend $25 at a local business or restaurant (you can combine receipts to get to $25) – the receipt must have the date and business name Write your name (as it appears on your water and sewer bill), phone number and account number on the receipts. Scan and email the receipt to waterbilling@boonville-mo.org or drop off the receipts in a sealed envelope at the water and sewer drop boxes, located at Boonville City Hall (401 Main Street) or Boonville Public Works (1200 Locust Street). The City will credit $15 towards your water and sewer bill. You can earn up to 4 credits per account per month with a maximum credit of $60 per account. The program will continue through the end of June.

Pretty cool, right?

They know there’s a lot of questions, like if commercial and industrial account can get the credits. YES, they can. Another concern was if one receipt doesn’t reach the $25 mark, can you combine receipts? Again, the answer is YES! The $15 credit will be applied to every $25 spent, up to the maximum $60 credit ($100 spent).

You can find out more here!

Now, will OTHER Mid-Mo Communities follow suit?