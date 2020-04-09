Boone County Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries

More recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported in Boone County.

63 of the 72 confirmed cases in Boone have now recovered, with one death. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said at a news conference Wednesday that means the social distancing measures are working.

Cole County is at 35 positives, with 16 recovered. Callaway County has 19 cases and 13 recovered. One patient has died in both of those counties.

On the state level, confirmed cases are up to 3,327 Wednesday afternoon. That’s nearly 300 higher than Tuesday. Fifty-eight people in Missouri have died from COVID-19 so far.

Cooper County reported its third positive case on Wednesday. Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville says it is putting 350 workers on furlough starting Saturday.

Governor Parson said Wednesday a hotel in Florissant will soon become the state’s first field hospital for coronavirus patients.

(This story was last updated at 5:55 a.m. Thursday.)

