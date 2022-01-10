Bob Saget Dead At 65

Heartbreaking news out of Orlando as we have learned of the passing of ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget.

The comedian, actor and tv host was found dead in his Orlando hotel room. Foul play was not expected in his death at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ “We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” They note, “the Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death.”

Bob Saget had just recently shared a fun video with his wife Kelly Rizzo showing some great and fun highlights of their year and shared so much excitement of what they were looking forward to in 2022.

His co-stars are shocked and stunned at his passing. John Stamos took to his twitter to say this about his friend.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Saget was touring again as a stand-up and was just on stage in Jacksonville, FL the night before and tweeted this out…