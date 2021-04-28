Black Widow Teaser

There’s part of me that goes “how many Marvel blogs is too many to put on the Y107 website?” And yet, here I am with another one.

And honestly, I was never a comic book nerd. I leave that to my fiancé. But I got hooked into the MCU early and the more movies they released the more drawn into them I was. So paint me a true nerd, now, because I’ve seen all 23 movies in the Infinity Saga at LEAST 3 times at this point, and most of the Marvel shows that exist within that world.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D got pretty weird after a few seasons and I dipped out. Agent Carter was AMAZING and deserved more. Jessica Jones OWNED all of the Defenders shows, with Daredevil in a close second. Luke Cage was alright. Iron Fist was Garbage. And the Defenders season itself was pretty good, too!

And then we get to Disney +, where WandaVision was better than I could have imagined, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier led us perfectly into Marvel’s next chapter….

… the next chapter that begins with the origin story I’ve wanted for a VERY long time. Scarlett Johansson was captivating in everyone else’s movies and an integral member of the Avengers as Black Widow. She has NEEDED her very own movie for a while.

End Game Spoiler below this line, so scroll fast past if you haven’t seen it:

And then Black Widow gave her life willingly for the cause to beat Thanos in End Game, and my heart sank. I thought we’d never get her solo movie. And then it was announced. And then Covid happened and it was pushed back. And then Covid is still technically raging, so it was pushed back again… but in July, we FIIIIIIINALLY get this movie.

Today is National Superhero Day, and Marvel released a teaser that has me yelling the same thing when they teased Disney + for a year; “SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!”