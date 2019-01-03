BirdBox Alt Ending Is a Bit Darker

Are you one of the 45mil and counting who have experienced the Birdbox phenomenon on Netflix? Most of us at the station have, and all have many of the same questions you do when it comes to the end.

NO SPOILERS ON THE MOVIE HERE.

Let’s just say it caught us a bit off guard and made us wonder what the future held, both short and long term. Purposely being very vague here. What I didn’t realize was the movie was based off a book, and the book has a bit of a different ending.

BOOK SPOILER BELOW!

So the Birdbox book ends with all the survivors purposely blinding themselves. WHAT!?! The director didn’t want the audience left with that outcome, so the movie was altered. However, I can’t be the only one to think this makes a bit more sense. Right?

Which Birdbox ending would you rather have?