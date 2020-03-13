Listen Live
Breaking News
Cubankite/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish Postpones Tour

Carson March 13, 2020 Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

With the current world situation, the inevitable has happened: Billie’s SOLD OUT St. Louis show scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.

At this time, there is no reschedule date.

 

This is the latest in the long list of events that have been postponed/canceled this week as COVID-19 concerns continue across the nation.

While nothing has been confirmed by the groups themselves, many sources are reporting the LiveNation and AEG, along with other promoters, have combined forces with the overall recommendation that all tours be put on pause at this time. We will let you know if/when that becomes official.

In the meantime, we keep a watch on all tours and are thankful for postponements over cancels.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.