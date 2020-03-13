With the current world situation, the inevitable has happened: Billie’s SOLD OUT St. Louis show scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.

At this time, there is no reschedule date.

"i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.” – Billie (2/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

This is the latest in the long list of events that have been postponed/canceled this week as COVID-19 concerns continue across the nation.

While nothing has been confirmed by the groups themselves, many sources are reporting the LiveNation and AEG, along with other promoters, have combined forces with the overall recommendation that all tours be put on pause at this time. We will let you know if/when that becomes official.

In the meantime, we keep a watch on all tours and are thankful for postponements over cancels.