Big Time Rush In KC & STL This July!

CONCERTS ARE BACK!!!! We can’t be more excited to say that! It’s been a long time since we had CONCERT news to tell you about, including tickets to give away. Hopefully, this is just the beginning!

Big Time Rush is coming to Missouri! (“Oh oh oh oh ohhhhh!”) The former Nickelodeon stars are back from their almost 10-year hiatus, have hit the studio, and are now hitting the road this summer. So, WINDOW’S DOWN, and get ready to make the treck to STL or KC to see them. And we’ve got tickets for you to win to either one, BEFORE they go on sale!

WHO: Big Time Rush

WHEN: Sat. July 30th – TMobile Center – Kansas City

Sun. July 31st – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

ON-SALE: Friday, Feb 25th – 11a

Join Kristin each afternoon this Monday through Wednesday for the chance to claim yours before the on-sale Friday. Be caller 7 when she tells you to at 441-Y107 or 800-500-Y107. She’ll give you a city in Missouri. All you have to do is let us know if it’s closer to KC or StL. Get it right, and you’ll get a pair of tickets to the city of your choice!

We’ll have more chances to claim tickets during the 16th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon both Thursday and Friday!

Our YVIPs will also get a presale code emailed to them for a special YVIP only presale on Thursday before the general public on-sale at 10am on Friday. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

Pop super-group Big Time Rush has announced their forthcoming “Forever” Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 41-show tour will kick off on June 23rd in Washington, DC, making stops at iconic venues nationwide. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 11am local time on bigtimerushofficial.com. Forever Tour is Big Time Rush’s first official tour since reuniting after an 8-year hiatus. Their new single, “Not Giving You Up”, is officially due out this Friday, February 25th. The song will be accompanied by a music video that sees the band jumping into a career as relationship specialists. The comedic masterpiece will premiere exclusively on RollingStone.com at 9am CST.

“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” said the band. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”. The news follows a whirlwind 2021 for the band, where all four original band members, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega, officially reunited for the release of their first new music in eight years – Their single “Call It Like I See It”.