Bieber Helps In The Fight Against California Wild Fires

Justin Bieber Helps California

love him or hate him Justin Bieber is doing something amazing for the people of California. Bieber wants to help all the people affected by the deadly wildfires consuming Southern Cali. The Biebs posted a video on his Instagram Friday pledging his support. He is trying to come up with fundraisers or anything that he can do to help give back.

While there are currently no donation links he has, however, let people know where they can drop off supplies. Even Niall Horan commented on the video lending a helpful hand.

Check out Bieber’s post below!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:25pm PST