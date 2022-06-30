Beyonce Shares Cover Art for Renaissance Album

Beyonce is getting ready to release her seventh solo studio album on July 29th. The album is titled “Renaissance” which, of course, left fans wondering what the title means.

In a new Instagram Post, she revealed her meaning behind the name:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

