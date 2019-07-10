Queen B drops epic ‘Lion King’ song

Beyonce has once again out done herself! During the overnight hours, she dropped a new song called ‘Spirit.’

Apparently, the song will play during a very pivotal scene in The Lion King.

Not only does Beyonce voice the character of Nala, she is also the executive producer of the soundtrack called, The Lion King: The Gift. She said, “I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaborations that isn’t one sound.”

The hits theaters on July 19th. Who already has their tickets?