Best of Columbia Party 2018

Come celebrate the best food and drink that Columbia, MO has to offer on May 3rd at the Parkade Plaza with Inside Columbia Magazine! Kudos and congratulations to the Best of Columbia 2018 winners!

The votes have been counted and the results are in!

More than 200 awards have been decided in this year’s Inside Columbia “Best of Columbia” contest!

Come celebrate with Inside Columbia and the best restaurants, people, services and shopping in Columbia as selected by our readers. Enjoy food and drink samples from multiple award-winning restaurants, visit with award-winning services and people, and enjoy amazing live music!

DATE AND TIME

Thu, May 3, 2018

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM CDT

LOCATION

Parkade Plaza

601 Business Loop 70 W

Columbia, MO 65203

Buy Tickets