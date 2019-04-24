Just in time for Mother’s Day, Y107 has teamed with ShopMidMo.com as we’re looking for Mid-Mo’s “Best Mom Ever“.

Fill out the form below and tell us how awesome your mom is, and we might surprise her the week before Mother’s Day with some gifts courtesy of ShopMidMo.com. The prize pack includes a massage at Connective Health Massage Therapy and a spray tan package with Bronze By Design. It’s a $95 value!

During the week leading up to Mother’s Day on May 12th, Cosmo and Lauren from Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show will call one mom at 9am each morning and surprise her, reading your nomination about her. Trust us, this is one of the best ways to honor your mom this Mother’s Day. (And the prizes don’t hurt either).

Five Mom’s will win, with the first Mom awarded May 6th. Entry period ends at midnight Tuesday, May 7th.

Nominate your Mom now by filling out the form below. Good Luck!

