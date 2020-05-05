Lauren’s list of the BEST MARGARITAS in Mid Missouri

In honor of Cinco De Mayo, here’s a list of the best margaritas in all of central Missouri

Cinco De Mayo looks a little different for a most of us this year. Social distance doesn’t mean it can’t be a great Cinco because MARGARITAS! After several years of very extensive scientific research, here’s my list of the top 5 BEST margaritas in MidMissouri:

5. Tacos and Tequila in Fulton-The salt on the rim just hits different there

4. Las Margaritas in Columbia- Order a pitcher. Trust me on this one.

3. El Jimador in Jefferson City- Frozen strawberry margarita

2. Agave– Spicy Margarita. An on the rocks margarita with some jalapenos cut up in it. Not too spicy, just a little heat.

1. Fuzzy’s Tacos– Build your own Rita. Lime frozen Margarita with a Dos Equis flipped upside down in it.

Do you agree? Where do you get your favorite Margarita?