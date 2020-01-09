Listen Live
Breaking News
Taco Bell
Shutterstock/Ken Wolter

Best day ever! Taco Bell Nacho Fries are coming back!

Liz January 9, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

It’s the day we have all been waiting for! 

Taco Bell Nacho Fries are coming back on January 30th!

Giphy.com 

And if the news couldn’t get any better, it looks like this time around there will be a twist. 

Taco Bell said the fries will have an “all new flavor innovation that’s sure to receive critical and fan acclaim.”

Giphy.com

Hopefully they are just as good as the originals because we have been MISSING them!!!

Can we all just agree that Taco Bell should NEVER take them off the menu again?

The countdown to January 30th is officially ON! 

Giphy.com

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.