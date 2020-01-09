Best day ever! Taco Bell Nacho Fries are coming back!

It’s the day we have all been waiting for!

Taco Bell Nacho Fries are coming back on January 30th!

And if the news couldn’t get any better, it looks like this time around there will be a twist.

Taco Bell said the fries will have an “all new flavor innovation that’s sure to receive critical and fan acclaim.”

Hopefully they are just as good as the originals because we have been MISSING them!!!

Can we all just agree that Taco Bell should NEVER take them off the menu again?

The countdown to January 30th is officially ON!