Become a Weinermobile driver!

Get ready to make your dreams come true! Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for their infamous Wienermobile!

The drivers are called hotdoggers and they will travel all over the country as brand ambassadors.

But before you can become a driver you must attend Hot Dog High, a two-week training session to get you prepared for your amazing adventure.

The job lasts a year and you get full-time pay plus benefits. More than likely, you’ll have unlimited hot dogs at your fingertips, too!

Make sure to stand out because Oscar Mayer had more than 7,000 applicants last year!

Whether you just graduated college or you’re looking for a change of pace, this job has it all!

Click here to apply.