Bebe Rexha Performed on Stephen Colbert Last Night

Kristin Monica 10 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

… and it was AWESOME!

I LOVE the black and white, and her dancers are amazing! This was so much fun to watch!

Also, did you know Bebe wants to become a wrestler? Or… at least… that’s what she said after she performed at WWE’s Wrestlemania. She revealed this to ET Canada:

“I talked to one of the guys and was like, ‘I want to learn how to wrestle.’ He’s like, ‘We’re so down.’ That’d be so cool.”

Pop Star by day, wrestling star by night? What do you think, could Bebe pull it off?

