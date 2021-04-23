Bebe Rexha Performed on Stephen Colbert Last Night

… and it was AWESOME!
I LOVE the black and white, and her dancers are amazing! This was so much fun to watch!
Also, did you know Bebe wants to become a wrestler? Or… at least… that’s what she said after she performed at WWE’s Wrestlemania. She revealed this to ET Canada:
“I talked to one of the guys and was like, ‘I want to learn how to wrestle.’ He’s like, ‘We’re so down.’ That’d be so cool.”
#WrestleMania PHOTO DUMP @WWE @sanbenito @BellaTwins @NatbyNature @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/sFanQGtKDL
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 11, 2021
Pop Star by day, wrestling star by night? What do you think, could Bebe pull it off?