Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Bebe Rexha wants to help #StopTheStigma! She’s been pretty open in her music about struggling, but said she didn’t always have people around her the supported her putting that out in her music! She was on CBS This Morning talking about her music and her new album, “Better Mistakes.”

She specifically mentions early in the video about how she wishes her favorite artists growing up would have talked about mental heath!

If you’d like more resources on all things mental health, NAMI is a great place to start!