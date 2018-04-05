Battle HS Military Appreciation Night with Y107’s Cosmo

Join Y107’s Cosmo on April 10th, as Battle High School’s baseball team will recognize our men and women in uniform. All military personnel will get free admission to the game, and everyone else will receive free admission with a donation to Welcome Home.

T-Shirts will be sold during the game, with the proceeds going to Central Missouri Honor Flight. Their goal is to raise enough money to send five veterans to see their war memorials.

Come out and support Battle High Baseball and The Central Missouri Honor Flight on April 10th! The game starts at 5:30pm and the ceremonies will take place after the game, with Y107’s Cosmo as the emcee!