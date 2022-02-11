Man Plays Banjo for His Foxy Audience

Filed in the “Music is nature” category, Andy Thorn loves music and plays the banjo. He lives in gorgeous Bolder, CO, and recently decided to take his music outside during the sunset.

He attracted an audience, but not who you’d think. A fox came trotting up at the sound of the banjo and sat down, watching him play. Turns out, the fox has come back to hear his music several times!

The fox even inspired a new collection of music: Fox Songs and Other Tales from the Pandemic.

This is the SWEETEST video, check it out!