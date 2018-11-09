Backstreet Boys Return to St. Louis and KC

Listen Live
Get ready ladies! Backstreet’s back! ALRIGHT!

Backstreet Boys have just announced they’ll be hitting the road in 2019 for their DNA World Tour, with 2 stops in Missouri:

Enterprise Center in St. Louis –  Friday, September 6

Sprint Center in Kansas City – Saturday, September 7

Tickets go on sale at 10am WEDNESDAY (Nov. 14)

Click here for Kansas City tickets   OR  here for St. Louis tickets!

However, Y107 has already snagged ours, and will give you the chance to win them all NEXT WEEK (Nov. 12-16) with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show!

