Backstreet Boys DNA tour poster
Live Nation

Backstreet Boys announce DNA tour date in St. Louis

Lauren B February 10, 2020 Concerts, Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show 2 Comments

Backstreet’s back in St. Louis this summer and we have tickets!

The Backstreet Boys have extended their DNA tour and they’re coming BACK to Missouri ALRIGHT!  Join Y107 at the show on August 2nd at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14th), which makes them a PERFECT gift!

Click here for tickets.

Of course, Y107 has your FREE concert ticket hookup BEFORE they go on sale!

All week, Cosmo and Lauren will give away a pair of lawn seats each morning at 8:20a. Carson will have another shot at tickets each afternoon at 3:20. There will even be a shot for YVIP members to score some pavilion seats. If you’re not a YVIP, click below and sign-up now for free!

Click here to become a YVIP!

Make sure you’re listening all week for your chance to win! Good luck!

2 comments

  1. Lejla
    February 11, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    I hope I win. I love them and I got my kids hooked up on them. I will be taking them with me this time. They are excited!

  2. Candice
    February 10, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    OMG!!! Ihope I win! I love BSB and Y107

