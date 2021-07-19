Bachelorette Punishment Poker Returns!

And we need your suggestions!

We’re back at it again! Another season of the bachelorette means another round of punishment poker. We haven’t decided on a punishment yet so we’re still taking suggestions for Cosmo or Lauren’s punishment.

Ok, here’s how it works:

We drew names from the bachelor hat and have our teams picked. Whichever one of us has the winner on our team doesn’t have to do the punishment. So far we’ve had blind taste tests, leaf blower photoshoots, and tons of others but we need some new ideas for this round! Leave them in the comments below.

The Teams:

Team Cosmo:

Andrew S

Blake Moynes

Mike

Michael

Team Lauren

Greg

Justin

Brendan