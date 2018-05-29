Bachelor Nation’s Favorite Couple is Official!

The now most talked about couple in Bachelor History!

Becca Kufrin may be America’s newest deserving Bachelorette but the Bachelor Nation characters getting the most attention these days are Ashley Iaconetti (a.k.a. Ashley I.) and Jared Haibon, who first met in 2015 but took three years to become a couple.

No one saw this coming and I’m still in a bubble of shock over here nonetheless, very happy for them! They’ve been on two seasons of the steamy summer spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise and when they first met, Ashley says it was “love at first sight,” while Jared can’t see himself with someone as emotional as Ashley. “It was a slow build for me,” Jared says of their relationship. He’s been with very composed women and Ashley would be my definition of the exact opposite. They went on a few dates and an overnight, but Jared dumped her twice that season. We all saw it, hundreds of ugly cries and her never taking the hint, she still believes Jared and her are soulmates. We all thought she was cray cray, honestly. She had no choice but to move on so she remained close friends with Haibon only to run into him at Bachelor Alum parties and charity events etc. As life goes on, Ashley started dating Kevin Wendt, whom she met on the Bachelor “Winter Games.” When Jared got word of that, it really sank in that she was happy without him so in came all the feels, especially at her charity event, exclusively hosted by Ashley. It wasn’t until then, he saw her in her comfort zone surrounded by family and friends. One glimpse of the “real” Ashley outside of all the cameras and quickly realized she was the one all along. At the time, Iaconetti was still dating Kevin but Jared knew he had a small window to confess his newly emerged feelings and to everyone’s surprise she shut him down and continued to pursue the relationship with Kevin Wendt.

Jared’s response was that he will wait for her… I mean come on! What girl doesn’t want to hear that from their potential “soulmate?” The heart wants what it wants and therefore, the relationship with Wendt and Ashley was short lived, it had ran it’s course, so I’ll let you guess who came riding in on that white horse… CUTENESS OVERLOAD!

Watch the video, “The Story of Us” below!