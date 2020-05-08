B-2 Flyover will honor our healthcare heroes

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers of six Missouri communities to honor medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyovers are part of an Air Force-wide effort to honor first responders as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, Col. Ken Eaves, said in a release today.

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Eaves said. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings, which will pass over Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield on Friday, May 8th.

Tentative Schedule For Friday, May 8th

Camdenton, at 4:14 p.m.

Cape Girardeau, at 4:50 p.m.

St. Louis, at 5:12 p.m.

Columbia, at 5:43 p.m.

Jefferson City, at 6 p.m.

Springfield, at 6:22 p.m.

The Missouri National Guard notes the times are subject to change.