Avril Lavigne Has New Music Coming Soon!

Let’s just say the past couple years have been “complicated” for Avril Lavigne. Her marriage to Nickleback’s Chad Kroger led to divorce, although they remain friends. And, she’s been battling Lyme disease.

She reveals all in a letter to fans on her website.

I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles… I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down. I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe. Praying to God for Him to help me just keep my head above the water… I wrote the first song that I am releasing to tell my story.

Yes, you read that correctly… the struggle has turned into NEW MUSIC!!!!

The new single will be called “Head Above Water”, discussing those struggles. Confirmed on her Insta, it’s due to come September 19th, just a few weeks away. The cover art is legit!

Honestly, none of this should be surprising, as she’s been taking us behind the scenes of a music video shoot over the past couple weeks. She teased a new album was coming back in December 2016. We’d almost give up hope though. Thankfully, the wait is finally ending. After all, it’s been 5 years since her self titled fifth album dropped featuring “Here’s To Never Growing Up”.

On that note, here’s to hoping the new single is nothing short of amazing!