Cosmo and Lauren’s Auction for Over the Edge

Cosmo and Lauren have decided to go Over The Edge, and repel off the Tiger Hotel in downtown Columbia September 28th. Why? To support an amazing non-profit in town, Love Inc. They work with those facing poverty in our area. It’s everything from counseling, to clothing and furniture, to transition housing, and more. They are truly fantastic!
But we can’t go over without raising funds! So, we’re cleaning house and giving you the chance to own a part of the show. Click below to bid on memorabilia that has been a part of major station moments. There’s also an amazing opportunity to join the morning show, as well as the “crown jewel”: an amazing ring from Betz Jewelers.
They will split all donations brought in. So start bidding today on this auction for Over the Edge!
(or donate specifically to Cosmo or Lauren here.)
Diamond Ring
- Current Price: $300.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 7
Ending:
6 days
- Rose gold, diamond, and topaz ring
Y107 Guest Co-Host
- Current Price: $50.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Be a guest DJ for a morning, hang with Cosmo and Lauren, and get a free lunch!
Lo-Ron James
- Current Price: $15.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Autographed Wilson NCAA 28.5in basketball
Tina The Turkey Memorial Candles
- Current Price: $2.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
6 days
- Tina the Turkey Tribute Candles
Cosmo and Lauren Custom Artwork
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
6 days
- Custom artwork done by Y107's Cosmo and Lauren
Y107 Mystery Prize 1
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Y107 tshirt plus???
Y107 Mystery Prize 2
- Current Price: $15.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
6 days
- Y107 tshirt plus???
Y107 Mystery Prize 3
- Current Price: $12.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Y107 tshirt and random items
Fun Dip Costume
- Current Price: $15.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
6 days
- Cosmo's Fun Dip costume as worn in the 2017 Columbia Holiday Parade.
Hand crafted Tin Foil Hat
- Current Price: $2.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Authentic tin foil hat handcrafted by Y107's Lauren.
Columbia-Opoly Board Game
- Current Price: $15.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
6 days
- Columbia themed board game similar to another famous property owning game.
Y107's Kids Shoes
- Current Price: $8.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
6 days
- Artistically crafted Y107 logoed kids shoes.
*All items MUST be paid for at our studios by cash or card by 5p the day after the auction ends, or the item will be released to the next highest bidder.