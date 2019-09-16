Cosmo and Lauren’s Auction for Over the Edge

Cosmo and Lauren have decided to go Over The Edge, and repel off the Tiger Hotel in downtown Columbia September 28th. Why? To support an amazing non-profit in town, Love Inc. They work with those facing poverty in our area. It’s everything from counseling, to clothing and furniture, to transition housing, and more. They are truly fantastic!

But we can’t go over without raising funds! So, we’re cleaning house and giving you the chance to own a part of the show. Click below to bid on memorabilia that has been a part of major station moments. There’s also an amazing opportunity to join the morning show, as well as the “crown jewel”: an amazing ring from Betz Jewelers.

They will split all donations brought in. So start bidding today on this auction for Over the Edge!

(or donate specifically to Cosmo or Lauren here.)

*All items MUST be paid for at our studios by cash or card by 5p the day after the auction ends, or the item will be released to the next highest bidder.