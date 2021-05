And oh. my. gosh.

We heard last week that Ariana Grande secretly got married to Dalton Gomez at her home in California. Idk about you but I have been DYING to see these wedding photos because I have a feeling Ariana is going to look LIKE AND ANGEL!

Well she finally posted some on Insta and what do you know; perfection.

The dress is Vera Wang and the veil has an ADORABLE bow. Go check it out on her Insta now