The new season of “The Bachelor” premiered on ABC Monday night featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his company of women, including 4 Laurens, 2 Brittanys, and 2 Beccas. Jimmy Kimmel then brought him in as a guest Tuesday night, and put him on the hotseat. Not only did he grill him for clues on the season, but he also inquired about how being the Bachelor has impacted his real estate business. As Jimmy made his “Final Four” predictions, did Arie reveal a bit too much though?