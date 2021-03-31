Ariana Grande To Replace Nick Jonas On The Voice

Season 21 of NBC’s hit show The Voice is getting a new judge as Ari will hop into a spinning chair for Season 21.
Blake Shelton, Jon Legend, Kelly Clarkson and now Ariana Grande
Jonas out.
Grande in.
season 21 of the voice with ariana grande will premiere on September 20th 2021 pic.twitter.com/tpuUcL02xH
— grande updte (@grandeupdte) March 30, 2021
When the news broke the reactions from stars and fans were awesome!
https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1376968110331158532
Blake Shelton who is the only original judge still on the show showed his love for Ari too
There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!! https://t.co/t6gIsEMNxZ
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2021
Even the guy leaving had some positive vibes for his replacement
Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK
— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021