Ariana Grande To Replace Nick Jonas On The Voice

Season 21 of NBC’s hit show The Voice is getting a new judge as Ari will hop into a spinning chair for Season 21.

Blake Shelton, Jon Legend, Kelly Clarkson and now Ariana Grande

Jonas out.

Grande in.

season 21 of the voice with ariana grande will premiere on September 20th 2021 pic.twitter.com/tpuUcL02xH — grande updte (@grandeupdte) March 30, 2021

When the news broke the reactions from stars and fans were awesome!

https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1376968110331158532

Blake Shelton who is the only original judge still on the show showed his love for Ari too

There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!! https://t.co/t6gIsEMNxZ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 30, 2021

Even the guy leaving had some positive vibes for his replacement