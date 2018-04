First Cardi B, now Ariana G. Ariana will host along side Jimmy Fallon for an hour of craziness. What will they talk about?

A full hour of ‘talk, sketches, and a few surprises’ is in store for you when Ariana co-hosts with Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy made the announcement in a way only Jimmy Fallon could.

Of course, the appearance will include a performance of ‘No Tears Left To Cry.”

Are you excited?