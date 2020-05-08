Listen Live
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Drop “Stuck With U”

cosmo May 8, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show

They have promised a collab for years and they have finally delivered!

Grande & Bieber two of the biggest hit makers EVER have joined forces with a new track. All proceeds from their new single “Stuck With U” will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Look who wanted to be in the video?

 

