Sneak Peak at Songs on Ariana Grande's Deluxe Edition of 'Positions'
Ariana Grande wearing dress by Christian Siriano attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music gala at Pier 36
Sneak Peak at Songs on Ariana Grande’s Deluxe Edition of ‘Positions’

Kristin Monica 4 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Ari’s “Positions” album is already fire, but she’s re-releasing it at midnight with four additional tracks, which she sampled on Twitter!

What do you think of the new songs? What is your favorite off the “Positions” album, and do you think one of these four will become your new song once you hear the full version?

