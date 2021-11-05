Ariana Grande Called Nickelodeon and Asked to Be On a Show at Age 4

Lots of stories came out of Ariana Grande on Jimmy Fallon, but I love the one about her manifesting her future by calling up Nickelodeon at four years old and asking to be on one of their shows. I *think* I cued it up to that point, but if for some reason it starts at the beginning, fast forward to 4:40!

The next story is pretty adorable, too, which is teased in the still for this video, Jimmy got a clip of Ariana singing the national anthem when she was eight, and she was pretty shocked, tbh!

What did YOU want to be when you grew up at age 4, and did you do that?