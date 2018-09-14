Congratulations To Arena Liquor Grand Opening Winners

There’s a new Arena Liquor in town! Now open, their location at 1 S 4th St. downtown Columbia, at 4th and Broadway, across from Shiloh.

Last night, they celebrated their Grand Opening with a big party, live music, samplings, and TONS of prizes! Thanks for all who came out. Here’s a list of the winners. Stop by and see the staff at Arena Liquors with your ID to claim your prize. They should also be reaching out to you.

Mike Maher – Jack Daniels Football Helmet

Stephanie Widdicombe – Jack Daniels Football Helmet

Nemo Pavlovski – Fireball Party ball

Meredith Clevenger – Fireball Party ball

Trent Pearson – Jack Daniels Cooler

Clare Morrison – Barefoot Wines Cooler

Megan Thompson – Wild Turkey Cooler

Adam Ellyson – Jose Cuervo Firepit

Sean Earl – Brinkman smoker grill