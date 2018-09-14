Congratulations To Arena Liquor Grand Opening Winners

There’s a new Arena Liquor in town! Now open, their location at 1 S 4th St. downtown Columbia, at 4th and Broadway, across from Shiloh.
Last night, they celebrated their Grand Opening with a big party, live music, samplings, and TONS of prizes! Thanks for all who came out. Here’s a list of the winners. Stop by and see the staff at Arena Liquors with your ID to claim your prize. They should also be reaching out to you.
Mike Maher – Jack Daniels Football Helmet
Stephanie Widdicombe – Jack Daniels Football Helmet
Nemo Pavlovski – Fireball Party ball
Meredith Clevenger – Fireball Party ball
Trent Pearson – Jack Daniels Cooler
Clare Morrison – Barefoot Wines Cooler
Megan Thompson – Wild Turkey Cooler
Adam Ellyson – Jose Cuervo Firepit
Sean Earl – Brinkman smoker grill