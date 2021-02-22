Are You Ready For That New Car, Truck or SUV??

Welcome Home to Fulton Ford! Whether you need a new truck for work or play or that new SUV to haul all the kids to their games and school save huge money and shop now at Fulton Ford.

Cosmo cruised over to Fulton Ford last week and test drove the all new 100% ALL ELECRIC Mustang MachE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y107 (@y107)

Is your check engine light on?? Need an oil change?? Don’t wait stop in and see your Fulton Ford service department family… Check out this oil change deal $39.95 for gas engines which includes up to 5 quarts of oil and oil filter. (Diesels are slightly more)

Ask for Chuck and tell’em Cosmo sent you to Fulton Ford.