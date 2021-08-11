Are Jennifer Anniston & David Schwimmer More Than Just ‘FRIENDS’??

On the HBO Max ‘Friends’ reunion they admitted that they had big-time crushes on each other back in the day and now it seems that they are finally dating!

Ever since the reunion they have been texting with each other and last month David apparently flew from New York to her home in LA where they hung out. They were also spotted together at one of Jenn’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara sipping wine and looking pretty ‘cozy’.

So it looks like they seem to be more than just ‘FRIENDS’ unless they end up taking a break!